Celtic Thunder Heads to West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester

Celtic music enthusiasts have a grand evening to look forward to on September 24, 2025, when the beloved ensemble Celtic Thunder takes the stage at West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester. Known for their stirring harmonies, traditional Irish instrumentation, and modern twists on classic folk songs, Celtic Thunder has captured the hearts of audiences across the globe. This show promises to deliver the group’s signature blend of powerful vocal arrangements, accompanied by a vibrant production that immerses fans in the rich tapestry of Celtic culture.

Tickets are now on sale, so secure your seats for what’s sure to be a memorable performance. You can purchase from the West Herr Auditorium Theatre box office, or explore ScoreBig’s listings for seats with no hidden fees. Whether you’re drawn to their poignant ballads or their foot-stomping jigs, this is a can’t-miss event for anyone who appreciates the spirit and soul of Irish music.

Situated in Rochester’s bustling cultural district, West Herr Auditorium Theatre provides an ideal setting for Celtic Thunder’s expansive stage presence. Pair the show with an evening out in the city, sampling local dining and nightlife for a complete experience. From thunderous applause to ethereal encore numbers, get ready to be swept away by the power of this world-class musical act.

