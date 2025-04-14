Charlotte set for an indie-pop evening with The Marías

The Marias perform at in 2019 (Photo: Julio Enriquez from Denver,CO, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Wrapping up their late-summer dates on the East Coast, The Marías will perform at Charlotte’s Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 24 at 8 p.m. The band’s chilled-out style, featuring ethereal vocals and subtle funk undertones, has made them a must-see act for fans of boundary-pushing indie music. Their songs often exhibit a cinematic quality, transporting listeners to a world of hazy melodies and heartfelt emotions.

Tickets are on sale through the Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre box office, or on ScoreBig, where you can save on tickets to The Marias and other major acts by avoiding hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on The Marías tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. With the venue’s open-air design, you’ll be free to soak up the last of the summer air while swaying along to the band’s laid-back grooves.

Charlotte’s rich music scene has fostered an environment where diverse acts can truly shine, and The Marías fit the bill perfectly. Their bilingual lyrics and minimalist approach to production have attracted listeners who appreciate both polished artistry and a laid-back vibe. Expect a set that balances fan favorites from early EPs with newer releases that continue to push creative boundaries. This concert promises a relaxed yet captivating experience, making it the ideal way to bid farewell to the warmest season of the year.

Shop for tickets to The Marías at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte