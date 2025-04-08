Chicago – The Musical at Avenir Centre: Tickets On Sale Now

Chicago (Photo courtesy of ScoreBig)

Chicago – The Musical, the long-running Broadway classic known for its dazzling choreography and snappy tunes, will bring its timeless tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz to the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. From the sultry song “All That Jazz” to the riveting courtroom drama that sets the stage, audiences are in for an unforgettable experience filled with wit, glamour and spectacular dance numbers. With multiple performances scheduled from April 25 through April 27, fans will have several chances to catch this Tony Award-winning show.

Premiering on Broadway in 1975, Chicago – The Musical has become one of the most beloved and enduring shows in theater history. Celebrated for its biting satire and iconic Bob Fosse-inspired dance routines, this musical has captivated audiences around the globe. Whether you are a lifelong theater aficionado or new to the world of musicals, this production promises a high-energy blend of humor, suspense and toe-tapping tunes that will leave you humming long after the final curtain call.