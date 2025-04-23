Chicago Welcomes Chris D’Elia for a Stand‑Up Spectacle

Chris D'Elia (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Comedy fans in the Windy City can gear up for a night of side-splitting laughter as Chris D’Elia heads to The Chicago Theatre on November 15, 2025, at 7 p.m. Throughout his career, D’Elia has drawn attention with his uncensored, high-energy brand of comedy, appealing to diverse audiences. His stand-up specials and popular podcast have only broadened his reach, making each live show a highly anticipated event.

Tickets are now available through The Chicago Theatre box office and at ScoreBig, where fans can snag their preferred seats without incurring hidden fees. Thanks to D’Elia’s dedicated following, seats tend to disappear fast, so the earlier you claim yours, the better. Known for weaving in audience banter and real-time observations, D’Elia’s shows are never short on surprises or big laughs.

The Chicago Theatre, an iconic venue nestled in the heart of the city, has welcomed countless legendary performers over the years. Its grand architecture and rich history create a fitting backdrop for a comedian whose stage presence matches the venue’s stately charm. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or new to D’Elia’s comedic stylings, this show is sure to bring the house down and leave you smiling well after the curtains close.

