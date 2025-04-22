Chris Brown Brings Breezy Bowl XX to Raleigh’s Carter-Finley Stadium
On Oct. 14, 2025, Chris Brown will continue his Breezy Bowl XX run with a performance at Raleigh’s Carter-Finley Stadium, joined by fellow R&B stars Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller. With Brown’s well-documented reputation for electrifying live shows, fans in North Carolina can expect a night of captivating vocals, complex choreography and hit songs spanning more than a decade of chart success.
Carter-Finley Stadium, home to the North Carolina State Wolfpack, has hosted its fair share of major musical acts. Its open-air layout provides the perfect setting for a large-scale concert, where fans can enjoy the crisp fall air as they sing along to their favorite tracks. From “Run It!” to “Under the Influence,” Chris Brown continues to push the boundaries of modern R&B, and combining his talents with Walker and Tiller makes this show a can’t-miss event for anyone in the Triangle area.
Tickets are already available, with purchases available at the Carter-Finley Stadium box office. For those looking for a streamlined process and no hidden ticket fees, ScoreBig offers an easy option online. Secure your spot and get ready for a music-filled evening that promises to heat up the autumn night.
