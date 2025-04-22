Chris Brown Brings Breezy Bowl XX to Raleigh’s Carter-Finley Stadium

Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX tour tickets are on sale (Image via Live Nation)

On Oct. 14, 2025, Chris Brown will continue his Breezy Bowl XX run with a performance at Raleigh’s Carter-Finley Stadium, joined by fellow R&B stars Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller. With Brown’s well-documented reputation for electrifying live shows, fans in North Carolina can expect a night of captivating vocals, complex choreography and hit songs spanning more than a decade of chart success.

Carter-Finley Stadium, home to the North Carolina State Wolfpack, has hosted its fair share of major musical acts. Its open-air layout provides the perfect setting for a large-scale concert, where fans can enjoy the crisp fall air as they sing along to their favorite tracks. From “Run It!” to “Under the Influence,” Chris Brown continues to push the boundaries of modern R&B, and combining his talents with Walker and Tiller makes this show a can’t-miss event for anyone in the Triangle area.

Tickets are already available, with purchases available at the Carter-Finley Stadium box office. For those looking for a streamlined process and no hidden ticket fees, ScoreBig offers an easy option online. Secure your spot and get ready for a music-filled evening that promises to heat up the autumn night.

