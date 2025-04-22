Chris Brown Concludes Breezy Bowl XX in Memphis This October

Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX tour tickets are on sale (Image via Live Nation)

The final stop of Breezy Bowl XX will bring Chris Brown, Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller to Memphis, Tennessee, on Oct. 18, 2025, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Famed for hosting the University of Memphis Tigers football team, this storied venue will set the stage for a night of powerful vocals and energetic performances as these R&B heavyweights close out their tour.

Chris Brown’s enduring success is rooted in his undeniable showmanship and a catalog of hits that continues to grow. Summer Walker’s soulful ballads and Bryson Tiller’s smooth, modern approach to R&B complement Brown’s high-octane style, ensuring a memorable evening for everyone in attendance. The stadium’s open-air design and comfortable seating give fans the chance to immerse themselves fully in the music while enjoying a quintessential Memphis fall evening.

Those interested in catching this special finale can purchase tickets from the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium box office or visit ScoreBig, which provides no hidden-fee ticket options for fans. Secure your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable night of music that will have the Bluff City buzzing.

Shop for Chris Brown tickets at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Oct. 18, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Breezy Bowl XX: Chris Brown, Summer Walker & Bryson Tiller tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.