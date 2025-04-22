Chris Brown Returns for Breezy Bowl XX in Birmingham This October

Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX tour tickets are on sale (Image via Live Nation)

Fans in Birmingham, Alabama, will have the chance to see Chris Brown take the stage alongside Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller as Breezy Bowl XX rolls into Protective Stadium on Oct. 11, 2025. The Grammy Award-winning Brown has captivated audiences worldwide with his dynamic blend of hip-hop, R&B and pop, while Summer Walker’s sultry vocals and Bryson Tiller’s signature trap soul style round out a lineup sure to thrill local music lovers.

Protective Stadium, known for hosting UAB Blazers football, is a newer addition to the Birmingham sports and entertainment scene. Modern facilities and ample seating promise a clear view of the action from every angle, ensuring that fans can get close to the pulse-pounding energy Chris Brown is famous for. Between Brown’s high-energy choreography, Walker’s emotive ballads and Tiller’s smooth serenades, the evening promises variety and excitement for fans of all ages.

Tickets for this date are now on sale at the Protective Stadium box office, where early buyers can choose from a range of seating options. For a convenient alternative, ScoreBig also offers seats with no hidden ticket fees, giving fans a flexible way to secure their spot at one of the biggest R&B events of the season.

