Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Heads to East Hartford

Breezy Bowl XX will bring a night of soulful excitement to East Hartford, Connecticut, when Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller take the stage on Aug. 23, 2025, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Known for his dynamic voice and electrifying stage presence, Chris Brown has consistently topped the charts with hits like ‘Forever’ and ‘No Guidance.’ Bryson Tiller adds his own R&B flare, making this collaboration a must-see event for anyone eager to enjoy top-tier live music.

Pratt & Whitney Stadium is home to the UConn Huskies football program and has hosted numerous major concerts and sporting events. Its expansive layout and state-of-the-art amenities promise an unforgettable concert experience for fans of all ages. Whether you’re looking to dance to chart-topping anthems or simply soak in the vibrant energy, Breezy Bowl XX in East Hartford aims to deliver a night of entertainment you won’t soon forget.

Tickets are on sale now for this special performance. Fans can secure their seats directly at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium box office or visit ScoreBig, where tickets to top events come with no hidden fees. Don’t miss your chance to witness two of R&B’s most exciting talents in action.

