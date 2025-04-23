Chris D’Elia Takes Tulsa by Storm This September

Chris D'Elia (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Tickets On Sale

Prepare for an evening of hilarity when Chris D’Elia arrives at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa on September 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. Renowned for his sharp observations and animated stage presence, D’Elia has carved out a loyal following through his comedy specials and touring shows. Tulsa audiences can expect his signature blend of witty takes on current events and hilarious personal anecdotes, all delivered with lightning-fast timing and a generous dose of improvisation.

Tickets for this show can be purchased at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or through ScoreBig, a hassle-free platform dedicated to transparent pricing and zero hidden fees. As one of the comedy world’s most in-demand performers, D’Elia is known for selling out venues, so securing your seat early is highly recommended. Whether you’re a local looking to spice up a weeknight or visiting Tulsa for a quick getaway, this performance is bound to be a highlight of your fall entertainment schedule.

Cain’s Ballroom’s legendary acoustics and intimate setting will bring fans closer to D’Elia’s comedic antics, creating a one-of-a-kind experience. This historic venue has hosted icons in every genre of live performance, so it’s only fitting that D’Elia brings his crowd-pleasing humor here. If you’re craving a night of unstoppable laughter, make sure to mark September 19 on your calendar.

