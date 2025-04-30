Chris Isaak Brings Classic Vibes to Rancho Mirage

Chris_Isaak (Photo: Doug Sample, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Chris Isaak is set to perform at The Show – Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, California, on July 19, 2025. Long admired for his timeless sound that blends rockabilly, surf rock, and torchy ballads, Isaak continues to enchant concertgoers with his trademark falsetto and engaging stage presence.

Fans can anticipate a night of sultry hits, including the beloved “Wicked Game,” as well as lively tracks that highlight Isaak’s energetic band and showmanship. His performances often feature stories behind the songs, giving audiences a glimpse into the creative process of Chris Isaak and the inspirations that shaped his career.

Tickets for this event are available through The Show – Agua Caliente Casino box office and on ScoreBig. Take advantage of ScoreBig’s no-hidden-fees purchasing process to secure your spot for this one-of-a-kind evening in the desert.

Expect to be transported to a realm of timeless rock romance and cool retro vibes as Isaak and his band fill the stage with memorable tunes and charismatic performances.

