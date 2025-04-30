Chris Isaak Serenades Redding This July

Chris_Isaak (Photo: Doug Sample, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Chris Isaak will bring his distinctive blend of rockabilly and crooning to Redding Civic Auditorium in Redding, California, on July 16, 2025. Known for his smooth vocal style and retro-inspired sound, Isaak first captivated listeners with his hit “Wicked Game,” which showcased his falsetto and cinematic flair. Over the years, he has continued to produce music that blends rock ’n’ roll nostalgia with heartfelt, modern storytelling.

Whether you’ve been a fan since the ’90s or recently discovered his classic tunes, an evening with Isaak offers a timeless musical experience. Chris Isaak concerts often include fan favorites like “Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing,” “Somebody’s Crying,” and fresh material that reflects his enduring creativity.

Tickets are on sale now at the Redding Civic Auditorium box office, or you can purchase them through ScoreBig, where you’ll find competitive prices without hidden fees. Get ready for a show filled with melodic ballads and rockin’ tunes, all delivered with Isaak’s signature charm and sultry stage presence.

Shop for Chris Isaak tickets at Redding Civic Auditorium on July 16, 2025

