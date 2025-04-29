Citizen Soldier Launches Show in West Des Moines

Citizen Soldier, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Rock fans in Iowa can look forward to an adrenaline-pumping performance when Citizen Soldier arrives at Val Air Ballroom on Aug. 7, 2025. The band’s distinctive blend of post-grunge and melodic rock has garnered them a dedicated fan base, and this show is set to highlight their latest releases alongside popular tracks that first put them on the map. Tickets for Citizen Soldier’s West Des Moines concert are on sale now. If you’re in the area, you can swing by the Val Air Ballroom box office to pick up your passes in person. Alternatively, ScoreBig offers a user-friendly platform with no hidden ticket fees, so you can find the perfect seat for this high-energy evening. Val Air Ballroom boasts a long history of hosting top-tier musical acts and remains a beloved venue among live music enthusiasts. With its spacious dance floor and excellent acoustics, the ballroom provides an intimate yet electric atmosphere that elevates any rock performance. Fans attending the show will appreciate how close the stage feels, making for an unforgettable night of music and connection. Citizen Soldier is known for their authentic lyricism, drawing on themes of struggle, perseverance and hope. Their live sets capture that emotional drive, turning each concert into a communal experience for fans. Don’t miss your chance to see these rising rockers in West Des Moines. Shop for Citizen Soldier tickets at Val Air Ballroom on August 7, 2025 Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Citizen Soldier tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.