Citizen Soldier Sets Sights on Stone Pony in August

The legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, will host Citizen Soldier on Aug. 15, 2025, as part of the band's ongoing rock circuit. Famous for its long history of launching major music careers, Stone Pony has an established reputation as a must-visit venue on the Jersey Shore. Pair that storied stage with Citizen Soldier's emotionally charged rock, and you have a recipe for an unforgettable summer concert experience. Citizen Soldier's music often tackles topics like personal battles, resilience and hope, connecting deeply with fans who find solace in their powerful lyrics. Their performances are known for fostering a sense of community, turning concerts into shared experiences that resonate beyond the final song. Asbury Park's vibrant boardwalk culture and rich music heritage make it a fitting location for Citizen Soldier's August performance.