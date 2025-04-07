Coachella 2025 Adds Weezer, Ed Sheeran to Lineup

Coachella has announced the addition of Weezer and Ed Sheeran, stepping in as last-minute performers for the two-weekend event in Indio, CA.

Weezer is slated to perform on the Mojave Stage during Weekend 1, with their set scheduled for Saturday, April 12. Meanwhile, Sheeran will join Weekend 2 as a special guest, also appearing on the Mojave Stage on Saturday, April 19. The additions fill vacancies left by the recent exits of FKA twigs and Anitta, both of who dropped from this year’s bill.

Alongside the reveal of these new performers, Coachella also dropped the complete set times. Both weekends will see Lady Gaga headline the Coachella Stage on Friday, following a performance from Missy Eilliot, Benson Boone, MARINA, Thee Scared Souls and Gabe Real.

| RELATED: Coachella 2025: Green Day, Post Malone, Lady Gaga |

Meanwhile, Saturday’s Coachella Stage will See Travis Scott, Green Day, Charli XCX, T-Pain and Jimmy Eat World. Closing out both weekends is Post Malone, followed by sets from Megan Thee Stallion, Junior H, beabadoobee, Shaboozey and Jaqck Glam.

Other notable artists slated to perform are Mustard, Indo Warehouse, GloRilla, The Original Misfits and Ty Dolla $ign.

Coachella 2025 runs April 11 to 13 for Weekend 1 and April 18 to 20 for Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Grounds. For more information and additional details, fans can visit coachella.com.