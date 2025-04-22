Coachella Announces 2026 Dates Following 2025 Event

Fresh off the heels of closing this year’s edition, the Californian music festival has almost immediately unveiled its 2026 dates. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, spanning two weekends: April 10–12 and April 17–19, 2026.

The advance sale begins on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 11 a.m. PT. Festival-goers can check coachella.com and sign up for updates regarding payment plan, purchasing options, and more.

The lineup for 2026 is expected to be revealed in October.

The largest two-weekend music festival in the U.S. featured Lady Gaga, Green Day, Travis Scott, and Post Malone as headliners this year. Other notable acts included Missy Elliott, rising pop star Benson Boone, Japanese Breakfast, Charli XCX, and A. G. Cook. The event also saw performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, pop-punk’s Jimmy Eat World, K-Pop’s LISA of Blackpink, rapper T-Pain, and many more.

Coachella also announced the addition of Weezer and Ed Sheeran, stepping in as last-minute performers.