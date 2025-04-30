Colin Jost Brings Laughs to Englewood

Colin Jost (Photo: Anthony Quintano from Mount Laurel, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Colin Jost is headed to Englewood, New Jersey, for a stand-up performance at the Bergen Performing Arts Center on August 1, 2025. Best known for his long-running role as co-head writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor on “Saturday Night Live,” Jost has earned widespread acclaim for his incisive humor and quick-witted commentary on current events. This upcoming show in Englewood promises fans a chance to see his comedic range up close, offering an evening filled with relatable anecdotes and plenty of sharp punchlines.

The Bergen Performing Arts Center, a beloved cultural hub in Englewood, will play host to this one-night event. Originally built as a historic movie theater, the venue has evolved into a premier destination for live entertainment. Audiences flock here for everything from music to dance performances—and now, to catch one of the most recognized comedians on television. It’s a fitting stage for Jost, whose stand-up often provides an irreverent look at everyday life, politics and pop culture.

Tickets for this show are on sale now, both through the Bergen Performing Arts Center box office and ScoreBig, which offers seats to major events without hidden fees. Whether you’ve followed Jost’s career from his earliest days at SNL or you simply enjoy an evening of top-tier comedy, this is a performance you won’t want to miss.

