Colin Jost Heads to Atlantic City

Colin Jost (Photo: Anthony Quintano from Mount Laurel, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Colin Jost will take the stage at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on August 2, 2025. Renowned for his razor-sharp wit on “Saturday Night Live” and his stand-up appearances across the country, Jost has carved out a reputation as one of the top comedic voices of his generation. In Atlantic City, fans can expect him to riff on everything from personal life stories to the latest news, turning everyday topics into comedic gold.

Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino is known for hosting an eclectic mix of top-tier entertainment, including concerts, comedy shows and more. Its modern design and state-of-the-art sound system ensure that every punchline lands with clarity. Whether you’re a dedicated fan or someone simply looking for a great night out, Atlantic City’s lively atmosphere offers the perfect setting for Jost’s energetic routine.

Tickets to this show are currently available through the Ovation Hall box office, as well as on ScoreBig—a trusted source for event tickets without hidden fees. Secure your seats now to see one of the industry’s most in-demand comedians deliver his trademark blend of satire and observational humor in America’s Playground.

