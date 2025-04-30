Colin Jost Live in Red Bank

Colin Jost (Photo: Anthony Quintano from Mount Laurel, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Colin Jost is set to appear at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey, on August 7, 2025. Known for his quick one-liners and topical humor as a co-anchor on “Weekend Update,” Jost has been a pivotal comedic force on “Saturday Night Live” for years. Fans who have only seen him deliver punchlines on television can now experience his stand-up routine in an intimate theater setting.

The Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre is part of the historic Count Basie Center for the Arts, a venue celebrated for its robust lineup of theatrical, musical and comedic performances. Red Bank itself offers a lively cultural scene, making this event not just a comedy show but also an opportunity to explore the charming downtown area. Whether you’re a local or traveling in, an evening with Jost will be the highlight of the summer season.

Tickets for the performance are on sale at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre box office, and through ScoreBig, which prides itself on offering tickets without hidden fees. Don’t miss the chance to watch Jost’s clever takes on everything from pop culture to current affairs—delivered with the signature style that’s made him a household name.

