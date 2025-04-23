Columbia Welcomes Dylan Scott at Township Auditorium

Dylan Scott before performing the National Anthem at a LA Dodgers home game. (Photo by Boobasparxx, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

South Carolina fans are in for a treat when Dylan Scott rolls into the Township Auditorium in Columbia on October 16. Long admired for his fusion of heartfelt lyricism and warm country melodies, Scott’s live performances frequently strike a chord with audiences across the nation. Tracks like “My Girl” and “Can’t Have Mine” have not only climbed the charts, but also solidified his reputation as a genuine, relatable artist.

Tickets are on sale at the Township Auditorium box office, and you can also snag seats online. For a ticket‑buying experience free of hidden fees, explore ScoreBig, where you’ll find multiple seating options to meet your needs. Each Dylan Scott show offers a mix of high‑energy sing‑alongs and moving ballads, giving fans a full spectrum of modern country vibes.

Situated in the heart of Columbia, the Township Auditorium has long been a gathering place for music lovers. Its historic charm and impressive acoustics make for a concert atmosphere you won’t soon forget. Spend an evening immersed in Scott’s catchy hooks and vibrant storytelling—elevating country music with sincerity and a captivating stage presence that has fans coming back show after show.

