Cypress Hill & Atmosphere Bring Tour to Wilmington

Hip-hop’s enduring favorites Cypress Hill & Atmosphere are set to take the stage at Wilmington’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion At Riverfront Park on August 10, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. This open-air venue, located by the scenic Cape Fear River, will serve as the perfect backdrop for a night of electrifying beats and lyrical prowess. Celebrated for their boundary-pushing albums and unforgettable stage presence, Cypress Hill & Atmosphere continue to influence new generations of artists and fans alike.

Live Oak Bank Pavilion is one of North Carolina’s premier outdoor venues, offering spectacular views alongside top-tier acoustics. Attendees can catch the breeze off the water as the sun sets and the music starts, setting the stage for an energetic summer show. The group has remained a favorite for their fusion of soulful hooks, socially charged messaging, and downright infectious grooves that have stood the test of time.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now at the venue box office and also via ScoreBig. ScoreBig simplifies the process with no hidden ticket fees, meaning fans can secure their passes with confidence. Whether you’ve rocked out to Cypress Hill & Atmosphere for decades or you’ve only recently discovered their potent hip-hop style, this is a prime opportunity to see them live in a vibrant setting.

Known for delivering setlists packed with classic hits and the occasional deep cut, the group continually demonstrates their staying power in the rap world. With a fan base that spans generations, each concert becomes a communal experience celebrating timeless hip-hop artistry. Don’t miss your chance to join the crowd in Wilmington for an unforgettable summer evening.

