Cypress Hill & Atmosphere Heat Up Baltimore

Cypress Hill (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Baltimore’s Pier Six Pavilion will welcome legendary hip-hop acts Cypress Hill & Atmosphere on August 15, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Located in the city’s Inner Harbor, Pier Six Pavilion is a scenic waterfront venue that pairs panoramic views with an outstanding concert experience. It’s the perfect spot for a summer evening of dynamic, hard-hitting beats and lyrical genius from two of rap’s most influential groups.

For years, Cypress Hill & Atmosphere have blazed their own trails in the music industry, captivating audiences with their unique styles and uncompromising authenticity. Fans can expect a setlist packed with classic tracks along with new material that showcases their continued evolution. The iconic environment at Pier Six, coupled with the city’s storied musical heritage, promises a memorable night for concertgoers from across the region.

Tickets to see this show are available now at the Pier Six Pavilion box office as well as online through ScoreBig. With no hidden ticket fees, ScoreBig allows fans to lock in their seats without worrying about any surprises at checkout. Whether you’re a longtime listener who has followed Cypress Hill & Atmosphere since the ‘90s or someone newly drawn to their timeless sound, this concert delivers an unmatched opportunity to experience the power of live hip-hop.

Baltimore’s vibrant downtown scene is sure to enhance the pre-show festivities, with plenty of dining and entertainment options surrounding the venue. Once the lights go down and the music kicks in, the energy is certain to surge, uniting hip-hop enthusiasts in a night of classic hits and fresh performances that keep fans coming back for more.

Shop for Cypress Hill & Atmosphere tickets at Pier Six Pavilion on August 15, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Cypress Hill & Atmosphere tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.