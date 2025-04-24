Cypress Hill & Atmosphere Hit Lewiston’s Artpark

Cypress Hill (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

On August 19, 2025, the renowned hip-hop collaborators Cypress Hill & Atmosphere are bringing their genre-defining style to Artpark Amphitheatre in Lewiston, New York, with the show kicking off at 6 p.m. Known for its lush surroundings and cultural programming, Artpark Amphitheatre is a cherished destination for outdoor music events in Western New York. Attendees can anticipate a set packed with old-school classics, new material, and the vibrant onstage chemistry that has made these artists world-famous.

Lewiston offers a scenic and welcoming atmosphere for concertgoers, located just a short drive from Niagara Falls. This summer show provides a brilliant soundtrack for those looking to combine their love of music with a memorable getaway. Cypress Hill & Atmosphere have thrived for decades by continually evolving their sound and connecting with fans on deeper social themes, all while keeping the beats infectious and the performances explosive.

Tickets to this performance are on sale at the Artpark box office, and fans can also grab their seats through ScoreBig. With no hidden fees, ScoreBig makes it easy to lock in your spot to see these hip-hop pioneers. Whether you’ve followed Cypress Hill & Atmosphere since their earliest hits or have recently discovered their influential discographies, this evening in Lewiston promises an exhilarating glimpse into their lasting impact on the music scene.

Apart from the music, visitors to Artpark can explore the grounds, check out art installations, and revel in the unique fusion of nature and creativity. It all sets the perfect stage for a live show that merges classic rap elements with modern hip-hop innovation, courtesy of two legendary acts who know how to keep the energy high from start to finish.

