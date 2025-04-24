Cypress Hill (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Veteran rap icons Cypress Hill & Atmosphere are set to perform at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on August 17, 2025, starting at 5 p.m. Famed for its storied rock and roll history, Asbury Park has long been a hotbed for live music, and this show promises to add another chapter to that rich legacy. Both Cypress Hill and Atmosphere are revered for their high-octane performances, meaning fans can anticipate an action-packed evening.

The Stone Pony Summer Stage provides a unique outdoor concert experience, letting fans soak in ocean breezes while they enjoy timeless tracks and fresh beats. The energy in Asbury Park is always electric, drawing crowds from across the Tri-State area and beyond. Expect a fusion of classic Cypress Hill anthems and Atmosphere’s signature alternative hip-hop style, creating a one-of-a-kind show that true music aficionados will not want to miss.

Tickets for this event are currently on sale through the Stone Pony box office, with additional seats available via ScoreBig. For those who value transparency in their ticket purchases, ScoreBig is a solid choice thanks to their no hidden fees policy. This date marks a prime opportunity to see two groundbreaking acts whose socially conscious lyricism and inventive production have kept them at the forefront of rap music for decades.

Known for fervent live sets, Cypress Hill & Atmosphere command the stage wherever they go. Their legacy and influence span generations, making each performance a communal celebration of hip-hop’s evolution. Don’t pass on the chance to spend a summer afternoon and evening immersed in an unforgettable live show at one of New Jersey’s most legendary music destinations.

Shop for Cypress Hill & Atmosphere tickets at Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 17, 2025

