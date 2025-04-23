Cypress Hill Plots 2025 ‘Dank Daze of Summer Tour’ with Atmosphere

Hip-hop legends Cypress Hill have announced their “Dank Daze of Summer Tour” for 2025, hitting venues across North America beginning in May. The trek spans both Canadian and U.S. dates, with stops in major markets like Toronto, Long Beach, and a slew of East Coast summer amphitheaters before wrapping in late September.

The tour kicks off May 1 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, with Canadian shows in Calgary, Laval, and Québec among others, before heading to Long Beach, California for a festival appearance in June. August and September see the group teaming up with Atmosphere, Lupe Fiasco, and The Pharcyde for select dates.

Tickets will first be available through an official artist pre-sale (use code INSANE) beginning on Wednesday, April 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale (use code DANCE) starting at noon that same day.

The general on-sale is set for Friday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Visit cypresshill.com for full ticketing details. Fans can also find Cypress Hill Tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members save by avoiding the service fees typical to most ticketing sites.

Cypress Hill made history as the first Latino American hip-hop group to earn platinum and multi-platinum albums. Known for their distinctive sound and pioneering approach, they have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, earning a global fan base and recognition in both rap and rock circles.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Cypress Hill “Dank Daze of Summer Tour” Dates

Date Venue and City 05/01 Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB 05/02 Grey Eagle Event Centre – Calgary, AB 05/14 Providence Performing Arts Center – Providence, RI 05/15 State Theatre – Portland, ME 05/17 TD Station – Saint John, NB 05/18 Rath Eastlink Community Centre – Truro, NS 05/20 Place Bell – Laval, QC 05/21 Agora du Port de Québec – Québec, QC 05/22 Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON 05/24 The KEE to Bala – Bala, ON 06/08 Cali Vibes 2025 – Long Beach, CA 08/08 The St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL * 08/09 Firefly Distillery – North Charleston, SC * 08/10 Live Oak Bank Pavilion – Wilmington, NC * 08/12 The Amp Ballantyne – Charlotte, NC * 08/13 The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA * 08/15 Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD * 08/16 Westville Music Bowl – New Haven, CT * 08/17 Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ * 08/19 Artpark Amphitheater – Lewiston, NY * 08/20 Andrew J. Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH * 08/22 Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI * 08/23 Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN ^ 08/24 Harrah’s Stir Cove – Council Bluffs, IA * 08/26 Dillon Amphitheater – Dillon, CO * 08/27 Granary Live – Salt Lake City, UT * 08/29 Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden – Boise, ID * 08/30 Reggae Rise Up Oregon – Bend, OR 09/06 New Mexico State Fair – Albuquerque, NM 09/20 Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY

* = with Atmosphere, Lupe Fiasco, and The Pharcyde

^ = Atmosphere headlining

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”