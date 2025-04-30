Darius Rucker to Play Grand Junction in August

Darius Rucker performs one of his many hit songs along with his band, during a free concert sponsored by the Air Force Reserve Command (AFRCOM) at Hickam Air Force Base (AFB), Hawaii (HI) | Photo by Mysti Cabasug, U.S. Air Force via Wikimedia Commons

Darius Rucker will bring his signature blend of country soul to Grand Junction, Colorado, on August 16, 2025, for a performance at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park. Fans can look forward to hearing the chart-topping hits and heartfelt storytelling that have made Rucker a beloved figure in contemporary country music. From his early days in Hootie & the Blowfish to his successful solo career, Rucker has proven to be a versatile talent with a knack for writing songs that resonate with wide audiences.

This summer show promises to showcase plenty of crowd-pleasers, including “Wagon Wheel,” “Come Back Song,” and newer material that continues his tradition of smooth vocals and relatable lyrics. In concert, Darius Rucker is known for creating a warm, inviting atmosphere, bringing his audience together in singalongs and ensuring a memorable experience.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park box office, and fans can also find seats on ScoreBig, where prices come with no hidden fees. ScoreBig offers a convenient option for securing your spot to see one of country music’s most engaging performers in a scenic outdoor setting.

Expect a night of laid-back charm, sweet melodies, and a high-energy band that will have you dancing and singing along under the Colorado sky. Whether you’ve followed Rucker since his rock days or discovered him through his country hits, this show in Grand Junction is set to delight fans of all stripes.

Shop for Darius Rucker tickets at Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park on August 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Darius Rucker tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.