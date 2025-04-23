Daryl Hall & Glenn Tilbrook to Perform at Mountain Winery Oct. 22

Darryl Hall performing at the O2 (Photo by Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Music fans are set to fill the scenic Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California, on October 22 at 7:30 p.m. as Daryl Hall teams up with Glenn Tilbrook for a night of unforgettable tunes. These legendary musicians, both known for their ability to craft timeless pop and rock melodies, will come together to perform classic hits and newer creations in one of the most picturesque concert venues on the West Coast. The combination of Hall’s soulful vocals and Tilbrook’s dynamic songbook is sure to make this an evening to remember.

Tickets for the show are currently available, and fans can purchase through the Mountain Winery box office or ScoreBig, a top destination for event tickets that prides itself on no hidden fees. With two icons on stage, this performance promises a setlist spanning decades of celebrated music, delighting longtime followers and anyone craving top-notch entertainment.

The Mountain Winery, known for its intimate setting and stellar acoustics, provides the perfect backdrop for Hall and Tilbrook’s melodic storytelling. Expect hits you’ve loved for years and a few surprises sprinkled in. With limited seating and the venue’s reputation for high-profile performances, tickets are likely to be in high demand. Secure yours soon to ensure you don’t miss out.

