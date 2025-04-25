Davido Brings Afrobeat to The Kia Forum on July 11

Davido (Photo: Rasheedhrasheed, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Global Afrobeat sensation Davido will bring his electrifying show to The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on July 11, 2025, at 8 p.m. As one of the leading voices in contemporary African music, he has amassed a huge international following with his groundbreaking tracks, infectious rhythm and memorable collaborations. Fans in the Los Angeles area will be thrilled to see him perform hits from his latest album, as well as older fan-favorite tunes. Tickets for this event are on sale now. They can be purchased directly at The Kia Forum box office or through ScoreBig, which provides a one-stop platform for fans to find great seats without hidden fees. Whether you are a longtime Afrobeat devotee or someone new to the scene, this concert promises a night packed with energy and world-class entertainment. Davido’s dynamic presence on stage blends his remarkable vocals, high-octane dance moves and a consistent knack for connecting with his audience. That charismatic style has powered him to the top of global charts, earning acclaim from music critics and listeners alike. The Kia Forum has a long history of hosting legendary performers, and this stop on his tour will be no exception. Inglewood has long been considered a center for major entertainment events, and the excitement around this upcoming summer show is quickly growing. Expect a vibrant atmosphere and an unforgettable evening of infectious sound and dance. Shop for Davido tickets at The Kia Forum on July 11: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1128188&u=281705&m=76847&urllink=www.scorebig.com/events/7114562?promo=TICKETNEWS10. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Davido tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.