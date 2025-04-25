Davido Lights Up Boston’s Agganis Arena on August 1

Davido (Photo: Rasheedhrasheed, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Afrobeat superstar Davido touches down in Boston for a high-energy concert at Agganis Arena on August 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for pioneering catchy hooks and driving rhythms, Davido's songs have dominated airwaves and playlists across the globe. His electrifying live performances showcase not just his powerful vocals, but also the global flavors he infuses into each track. Tickets are on sale now at Agganis Arena's box office, as well as through ScoreBig, where music enthusiasts can find an array of seating options without worrying about hidden fees. This show comes as a highlight on Davido's bustling summer tour, which is generating buzz and anticipation in every city he visits. Agganis Arena, situated on the campus of Boston University, is a prime location for live events, featuring a modern setup and an enthusiastic local community of music fans. Davido's presence will undoubtedly fill the arena with the sounds of pulsing Afrobeat, captivating choreography and an immersive visual spectacle that has come to define his shows. Beyond the energetic party vibes, Davido's concerts often resonate with heartfelt themes of love, unity and the celebration of African culture. Whether you're a Boston local or a visitor, this performance is a must-see summer event that promises to leave you with lasting memories and a fresh appreciation for Afrobeat's global appeal.