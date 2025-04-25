Davido Live at Warfield in San Francisco, July 12

Davido (Photo: Rasheedhrasheed, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Nigerian music phenomenon Davido is bringing his energetic Afrobeat sound to San Francisco’s Warfield on July 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for chart-topping singles and dynamic stage presence, the artist’s explosive mix of singing, dancing and crowd interaction has made him a global star. This stop is part of his much-anticipated tour, giving Bay Area fans the chance to dance and sing along to hits like “Fall” and “If,” plus new tracks lighting up streaming platforms worldwide. Tickets for this concert are on sale now. You can secure your spot by visiting the Warfield’s box office or purchasing through ScoreBig, where customers can enjoy a transparent buying experience without hidden fees. This is the perfect opportunity to take in an exhilarating live show right in the heart of San Francisco. The Warfield, a historic venue renowned for its grand architecture and storied performances, promises a memorable setting for Davido’s thrilling live act. Over the years, it has hosted a variety of iconic artists, further cementing its reputation as a major stop for top-tier talent. Attendees can look forward to an up-close connection with Davido, who is known for engaging intimately with fans and delivering a performance that keeps the crowd on its feet. Don’t miss out on a spectacular night of Afrobeat rhythms and vibrant stagecraft from one of Africa’s brightest stars. Experience the fusion of Nigerian musical heritage with modern pop sensibilities in an event certain to leave a lasting impression. Shop for Davido tickets at Warfield on July 12: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1128188&u=281705&m=76847&urllink=www.scorebig.com/events/7114563?promo=TICKETNEWS10. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Davido tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.