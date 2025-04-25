Davido Rocks Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center on August 2

Davido (Photo: Rasheedhrasheed, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Philadelphia fans are in for a treat as Davido takes center stage at Liacouras Center on August 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. With an array of dancefloor-ready hits in his arsenal, Davido has risen to global stardom thanks to his powerful voice and captivating stage presence. The Afrobeat luminary has introduced new audiences to the rich musical tapestry of Nigeria and beyond, forging a deep bond with fans worldwide. Tickets for this live event can be purchased at the Liacouras Center box office or through ScoreBig, where you’ll never pay hidden fees. As part of his sweeping North American tour, this stop promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending soulful Afrobeat grooves with modern pop influences to create a show that will have everyone on their feet. The Liacouras Center, located on Temple University’s campus, is known for hosting diverse and engaging performances that bring the community together. Davido’s uplifting music and energetic choreography resonate with audiences everywhere, making his performances a true celebration of art and culture. Philadelphia has a long-standing reputation for its deep musical heritage, spanning jazz, R&B and hip-hop. Davido’s Afrobeat concert continues this tradition of innovation and crowd-pleasing live shows. Mark your calendar and prepare to dance, sing and soak in the infectious energy that only Davido can deliver. Shop for Davido tickets at Liacouras Center on August 2: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1128188&u=281705&m=76847&urllink=www.scorebig.com/events/7114573?promo=TICKETNEWS10. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Davido tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.