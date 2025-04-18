Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe to Headline Inaugural Rock the Tides Festival in Mexico

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will headline the inaugural Rock the Tides festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico, taking place November 7 to 9.

The three-day lineup also includes Bret Michaels, Extreme, The Struts, Buckcherry, Dorothy, Living Colour, Moon Walker, and Velvet Daydream. The performances will take place across multiple stages throughout the resort property — including one inside the Riviera pool.

Disco Presents’ Donnie Estopinal shared, “This experience goes way beyond the show — it’s a weekend in paradise, a dream vacation with intimate performances from two legendary bands,” Estopinal said. “We’re pushing the boundaries of what a live event can be and this is one fans will never forget.”

Beyond the live performances, attendees will be able to explore curated off-site adventures, including snorkeling excursions, cenote swims, yacht sails, and cultural tours.

Mötley Crüe shared their excitement about the upcoming festival. “Mexico has always been one of the most electric places we’ve played — the energy is just unreal,” the band told Rolling Stone.

“Some of our most unforgettable shows have happened there, and we know this one will be no different. We’re excited to head back, team up with Def Leppard, and throw one hell of a party for everyone making the trip. It’s going to be an epic night.”

Notably, the announcement of Rock the Tides comes shortly after the news that Mötley Crüe will no longer be performing at Maryland’s upcoming Boardwalk Rock festival.

The decision follows frontman Vince Neil’s recent medical procedure, which has sidelined the band from that appearance. While Mötley Crüe will sit that one out, Def Leppard remains on the bill as a headliner for the Ocean City festival.

Pre-sale tickets for Rock the Tides begin at 10 a.m. PT on April 23. Festivalgoers can find full details on travel packages, resort options, and activities through the event’s official website.

Festival goers can find the Rock the Tides Festival lineup below:

Rock the Tides Festival 2025 Lineup