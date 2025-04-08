Dirty Deeds – AC/DC Tribute at Indian Ranch, Tickets on Sale

Concert crowd (Arne Müseler / www.arne-mueseler.com, CC BY-SA 3.0 DE via Wikimedia Commons)

Dirty Deeds – AC/DC Tribute is bringing the raw energy and legendary hits of AC/DC to Indian Ranch in Webster, Massachusetts, on May 31 at 1 p.m. Fans can expect the band to channel the spirit of the rock legends by delivering powerful vocals and electrifying guitar solos. Indian Ranch, known for its scenic lakeside setting and rich history of hosting live music, sets the perfect stage for a high-voltage performance from this crowd-favorite tribute act.

This show promises to excite rock fans with timeless classics like “Back in Black,” “Highway to Hell” and “Thunderstruck,” paying homage to AC/DC’s signature sound. Dirty Deeds stands out among tribute bands for its energetic live presence—complemented by expert musicianship that stays true to the rock icons’ original recordings. With general admission and VIP seating options available, there is a spot for every kind of concertgoer looking to be part of an unforgettable afternoon.