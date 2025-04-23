Don’t Miss Ben Schwartz in Medford

Ben Schwartz (Photo via Greg2600 - CC-by-SA-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Comedic sensation Ben Schwartz is headed to the Chevalier Theatre in Medford, Massachusetts, on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Drawing on his extensive background in improv and comedy writing, Schwartz is sure to light up the stage with sidesplitting humor and his hallmark spontaneous style. From witty crowd interactions to spot-on pop culture references, Schwartz’s sets deliver something for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets are now up for grabs through the Chevalier Theatre box office, where fans can pick out their seats in person. For a streamlined approach, check out ScoreBig, which offers an easy way to compare ticket prices and checkout without any hidden fees. Whether you’re looking to sit front and center for the action or prefer a cozy spot in the balcony, there are options to suit every comedy devotee.

The Chevalier Theatre, located just outside Boston, has a rich history of hosting intimate and lively performances, making it the perfect setting for Schwartz’s blend of improvisation and off-the-cuff humor. Whether you’ve followed his career on screen or discovered him through his renowned improv sets, be prepared for a rousing night of laughter that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

