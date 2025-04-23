Don’t Miss Chris D’Elia Live in Syracuse This November

Chris D'Elia (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Mark your calendars for November 7, 2025, at 8 p.m., when Chris D’Elia takes the stage at Crouse Hinds Theater – Mulroy Civic Center At Oncenter in Syracuse, New York. Known for his animated performances and often off-the-cuff improvisations, D’Elia has become a favorite among comedy lovers nationwide. From his streaming specials to his no-holds-barred podcast discussions, he consistently delivers a stand-up act filled with hysterical takes on relationships, social trends, and more.

Don’t wait to secure your tickets—you can grab them directly from the Crouse Hinds Theater box office or choose ScoreBig for a hassle-free experience without hidden fees. Fans can count on a high-octane show where D’Elia riffs on everyday life, current events, and personal stories in a way that leaves audiences rolling in the aisles. By locking in tickets early, you’ll guarantee a spot at what promises to be one of Syracuse’s top comedy events this fall.

Crouse Hinds Theater’s comfortable seating and excellent acoustics will amplify every joke and punchline, making for a memorable live show. Whether you’re new to D’Elia’s stand-up or have been following his career for years, this performance will showcase why he continues to draw crowds across the country. Expect a night of laughter and comedic surprises in the heart of upstate New York.

Shop for Chris D’Elia tickets at Crouse Hinds Theater on November 7, 2025

