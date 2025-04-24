Double Dose of Price Is Right Live in Niagara Falls

Todd Newton hosts The Price is Right Live in 2019 (Photo: Carmcarp1 CC-by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Niagara Falls will host two back-to-back evenings of game-show excitement when The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show takes over Seneca Niagara Events Center on October 17 and October 18, 2025, both nights at 8 p.m. This traveling extravaganza brings the classic television experience of guessing product prices, playing iconic games, and spinning the Big Wheel directly to local audiences. With two show dates, fans have multiple chances to try their luck at being selected to “come on down!” and potentially walk away with fantastic prizes ranging from appliances and electronics to dream vacations.

The Seneca Niagara Events Center is situated just steps from the world-famous Niagara Falls, offering a memorable setting for an evening of fun and friendly competition. Attendees can enjoy the sights of this renowned destination before heading in to see the stage transform into a lively game-show studio. The crowd’s enthusiasm plays a major role in the overall atmosphere, and each performance is packed with surprises and spontaneous moments that keep everyone engaged from start to finish.

Tickets for both nights are available directly through the Seneca Niagara box office, providing an official channel to secure your seat. Alternatively, those looking for ticket deals without extra fees can check out ScoreBig, which offers a user-friendly way to purchase seats for must-see events. Whether you attend one show or both, you’ll be treated to all the classic elements that have made The Price Is Right a household name for generations.

Gather your friends or family members and get ready to cheer on the next group of contestants brave enough to face the pricing challenges live on stage. It’s an event sure to add even more excitement to a weekend in Niagara Falls.

