Dustin Lynch Live at Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino

Dustin Lynch (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Southern California gets a taste of country music magic when Dustin Lynch performs at Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino in Indio on July 18, 2025. Celebrated for hits like ‘Cowboys and Angels’ and ‘Small Town Boy,’ Lynch has carved out a name for himself with laid-back charm and catchy tunes that appeal to a broad audience. His concerts are known for high energy, audience sing-alongs, and that distinctive country style that keeps fans on their feet all night long.

Tickets for this show are on sale now. Score them at the Fantasy Springs box office or take advantage of ScoreBig for a hassle-free purchase experience with no hidden fees. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his music, Dustin Lynch’s performance promises a blend of heartfelt ballads and rousing anthems that will make this a night to remember.

Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino is a popular venue in Indio, offering guests a first-class entertainment experience. Arrive early to enjoy gaming options, delicious on-site dining, and more before catching Lynch’s set. This is the perfect opportunity to soak up Southern California’s warm summer vibes while enjoying one of country music’s fastest-rising stars. Don’t miss out on your chance to see Dustin Lynch shine on stage.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Dustin Lynch tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.