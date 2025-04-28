Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery bring tour to Tupelo

Dustin Lynch (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Tupelo, Mississippi, the birthplace of Elvis Presley, is extending its country music tradition this November with a performance by Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery at the Cadence Bank Arena on November 21, 2025, at 7 p.m. Fans of modern country and timeless storytelling will find both in this co-headlining event, where Lynch’s top hits meet McCreery’s down-to-earth charm in a lineup certain to delight.

Tickets are on sale now at the Cadence Bank Arena box office, and are also up for grabs on ScoreBig, the go-to spot for event tickets without hidden fees. If you’ve been waiting to see Dustin Lynch’s upbeat tracks performed live or hoping to hear Scotty McCreery’s warm, resonant vocals in person, this is your chance. Tupelo may be best known for rock ‘n’ roll history, but on November 21, it will transform into a country music hot spot.

The Cadence Bank Arena—previously known for hosting a variety of concerts, fairs, and community events—provides an ideal setting for these rising country stars. The energy is sure to be high, with fans singing along to radio-ready hits and discovering the deeper cuts that made these artists fan favorites in the first place. Don’t miss an opportunity to experience a night that represents the spirit of country music: heartfelt, friendly, and full of good times. Mark your calendars for November 21!

