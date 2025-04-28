Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery live in Corbin, KY

Dustin Lynch (image courtesy ScoreBig)

The Corbin Arena is gearing up for a night of high-octane country as Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery bring their co-headlining tour to Corbin, Kentucky, on November 22, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known for its welcoming ambiance and lively crowds, The Corbin Arena sets the stage for these two powerhouse performers to deliver a memorable evening of hits and new music. From Lynch’s infectious melodies to McCreery’s stirring storytelling, expect a setlist that covers the spectrum of modern country sounds.

Tickets for this event are now on sale at The Corbin Arena’s box office, and fans can also browse available seats through ScoreBig, which prides itself on offering tickets without hidden fees. Whether you’ve been following Dustin Lynch’s rise since his debut or love singing along to Scotty McCreery’s heartfelt ballads, there’s something for everyone during this tour stop. This is also a terrific opportunity for locals and visitors alike to explore Corbin—home to classic southern hospitality and scenic Kentucky vistas.

The Corbin Arena has hosted a mix of sports, music, and family-friendly shows, making it an adaptable venue for an energetic country concert. With Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery sharing the spotlight, fans are in for a dynamic night of authentic performances and potential on-stage collaborations. If you’re looking to kick off the holiday season with a touch of honky-tonk flair, be sure to snag your tickets soon. November 22 is right around the corner!

