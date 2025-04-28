Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery live in Knoxville

Dustin Lynch (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Knoxville, Tennessee, is gearing up for a memorable evening of country music when Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery head to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on November 20, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known for its vibrant local scene and love of music, Knoxville is the perfect backdrop for these two chart-topping artists. Fans can expect to hear Lynch’s catchy hits like “Ridin’ Roads,” as well as McCreery’s soulful ballads, filling the Coliseum with sing-along energy all night.

Tickets for this show are on sale now from the Knoxville Civic Coliseum box office and ScoreBig, the online ticket marketplace known for no hidden fees. Whether you’re a die-hard Dustin Lynch devotee or you’ve admired Scotty McCreery’s smooth vocals from the start, this is an unmissable opportunity to catch both performers sharing their passion for country music. In a city that prides itself on its musical heritage, their combined talents are sure to strike the right chord.

The Knoxville Civic Coliseum has welcomed a wide variety of major acts over the years, boasting an atmosphere that keeps fans engaged and on their feet. As Dustin Lynch continues to push the boundaries of modern country, Scotty McCreery maintains a strong connection to the genre’s roots. Together, they’ll deliver a show that captures the best of both worlds—an evening of good music, good vibes and community spirit. Mark your calendars for November 20; this will be one you’ll talk about for weeks to come.

