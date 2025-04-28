Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery ready for Canton crowd

Dustin Lynch (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Country music will take center stage in Canton, Ohio, this fall when Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery arrive at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on November 15, 2025, at 7 p.m. Set against the backdrop of the Pro Football Hall of Fame city, this performance is sure to resonate with both country fans and Canton’s sports-loving community. Expect a night of crowd favorites, from Lynch’s radio staples to McCreery’s authentic country ballads.

Tickets have just gone on sale through the Canton Memorial Civic Center box office, and fans can also find great deals on ScoreBig, a site offering tickets to major events without hidden fees. Whether you discovered Dustin Lynch through his platinum-certified singles or have followed Scotty McCreery’s story since his teenage triumph on national television, this co-headlining event is a chance to see two of country’s brightest stars on the same stage.

Over the years, both artists have garnered accolades for their engaging live shows and honest lyrics. Lynch’s electrifying stage presence and McCreery’s unmistakable voice create the perfect blend of contemporary and classic country. Canton audiences can look forward to a relaxed yet spirited atmosphere, with the Civic Center’s intimate setup allowing fans to get up close to these rising legends. Be sure to mark November 15 on your calendar—this concert is sure to be a highlight of autumn entertainment in Ohio.

Shop for Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery tickets at Canton Memorial Civic Center on November 15, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.