Dustin Lynch (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery set for Fargo gig

Fargo, North Dakota, will add a little country flair to its winter nights when Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery come to Scheels Arena on December 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. The pair of chart-topping artists will warm up the Great Plains with their blend of modern country ballads and party-ready anthems. Fans in Fargo, known for its friendly spirit and robust music scene, are sure to give these Nashville favorites a hearty welcome.

Tickets for this show can be purchased at the Scheels Arena box office or through ScoreBig, a convenient way to score seats without encountering hidden fees. Lynch and McCreery have each built dedicated fan bases by combining relatable storytelling with a captivating stage presence. Attendees can expect the duo to perform fan-favorite hits and possibly treat the audience to a few surprises along the way.

Scheels Arena has played host to an array of sporting events and concerts, providing Fargo residents with top-tier entertainment in a comfortably sized setting. This December 5 show gives country music lovers in the region something special to look forward to as the holiday season approaches. If you’re ready for a night that mixes timeless country themes with contemporary flair, then dust off your boots and head on over to Scheels Arena for a show that promises to be both nostalgic and fresh.

