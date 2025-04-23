Dylan Scott Heads to The Amp at Log Still

Dylan Scott before performing the National Anthem at a LA Dodgers home game. (Photo by Boobasparxx, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Country sensation Dylan Scott is set to bring his heartfelt lyrics and modern country twang to The Amp at Log Still in New Haven, Kentucky, on September 27. Renowned for his chart-topping singles, Scott combines a warm stage presence with down-to-earth storytelling that resonates with longtime country fans and newcomers alike. His music carries a strong sense of authenticity, grounded in the traditions of the genre while reaching fresh audiences hungry for that classic country spirit.

With tickets on sale now, fans have the option to purchase in person at the venue’s box office or online. For those hoping to avoid hidden fees and still secure excellent seats, ScoreBig is the go-to choice. It’s the perfect chance to see Scott deliver hits like “Hooked” and “My Girl” in an intimate setting, surrounded by the rustic charm of Kentucky’s bourbon country.

New Haven’s The Amp at Log Still has made a name for itself by hosting artists who connect deeply with their audiences, delivering live shows packed with energy and camaraderie. Scott’s performance promises to continue that tradition, offering patrons a memorable night of singing along to fan favorites and new tunes. From toe‑tapping anthems to tender ballads, his set is sure to showcase why he’s become a staple on country radio and festival stages nationwide.

Shop for Dylan Scott tickets at The Amp at Log Still on September 27

