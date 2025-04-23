Dylan Scott Live at Springfield’s Shrine Mosque

Dylan Scott before performing the National Anthem at a LA Dodgers home game. (Photo by Boobasparxx, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Dylan Scott brings his acclaimed brand of country music to Springfield, Missouri, on October 23, performing at the historic Shrine Mosque. Renowned for his relatable lyrics and catchy melodies, Scott has built a devoted fan base and a solid presence on the radio. From chart‑toppers to new releases, audiences can expect a dynamic setlist that features Scott’s heartfelt storytelling and magnetic charm.

Tickets are available now at the Shrine Mosque box office and online. Those hoping to dodge additional ticket fees need look no further than ScoreBig, where fans can find the perfect seat for this highly anticipated show. With each performance, Scott demonstrates why he’s heralded as one of the genre’s most exciting voices, blending his country roots with a contemporary edge.

Steeped in local history, the Shrine Mosque provides a memorable environment for live entertainment, pairing old‑world architecture with modern sound capabilities. When Scott steps on stage, you’ll feel the venue’s walls come to life with every note sung and guitar strum performed. Missouri’s own love for country music means a rousing crowd is guaranteed, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience on a crisp autumn night.

