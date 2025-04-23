Dylan Scott Set for Proctors Theatre Show

Dylan Scott before performing the National Anthem at a LA Dodgers home game. (Photo by Boobasparxx, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Schenectady’s historic Proctors Theatre welcomes Dylan Scott on October 4 for a night of rollicking country music. Blending contemporary soundscapes with timeless country fundamentals, Scott has been riding a wave of success thanks to crowd‑pleasers like “My Girl” and “Can’t Have Mine.” His genuine stage presence and down‑home roots continue to resonate with fans eager for a singer who wears his heart on his sleeve.

Tickets are available at the Proctors Theatre box office and through online sales, including a fee‑free option at ScoreBig. Whether you’re local to upstate New York or traveling to the region, this show promises a memorable evening of toe‑tapping music. Scott’s live performances are famous for their blend of upbeat anthems and thoughtful ballads, giving everyone a reason to sing along.

Founded nearly a century ago, Proctors Theatre has evolved into a cultural hub celebrated for its exceptional acoustics and welcoming atmosphere. Audience members can look forward to experiencing Scott’s hits in a setting that highlights every note. From the warm strum of guitar to the rousing rhythms that have kept him on the charts, this concert in Schenectady offers a fresh perspective on one of country’s brightest rising stars.

