Dylan Scott Takes the Stage in Atlanta

Dylan Scott before performing the National Anthem at a LA Dodgers home game. (Photo by Boobasparxx, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Dylan Scott’s distinct blend of modern country and classic charm is heading south to the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on September 25. Set to deliver his signature hits like “My Girl” and “Nobody,” this Louisiana native has captivated fans across the country with his soulful voice and relatable lyrics. The Atlanta stop promises an electric atmosphere, where Scott will share stories from his whirlwind career and newest music, creating the kind of intimate performance that has made him a must-see for country music enthusiasts.

Tickets for this show are on sale now, both via the venue’s official box office and online. Fans can also turn to ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top events with no hidden fees, ensuring a smooth purchase experience from start to finish. Whether you’ve followed Scott since his early days or recently discovered his heartfelt ballads, this night in Atlanta offers a chance to catch him live and in prime form.

Beyond the music, Atlanta’s vibrant cultural scene and the Coca-Cola Roxy’s state-of-the-art acoustics and atmosphere make this concert a perfect draw for both locals and out-of-towners. Expect a packed house of fellow fans singing along to every chorus, all united in their appreciation for Scott’s earnest storytelling. With each performance, he continues to prove why he’s one of country music’s rising stars, bringing fresh energy and heartfelt authenticity to the genre’s storied tradition.

Shop for Dylan Scott tickets at Coca-Cola Roxy on September 25

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Dylan Scott tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10