Dystinct Set for Wonder Ballroom Performance

Dystinct (Photo: J24N, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The dynamic hip-hop artist Dystinct is set to bring his tour to the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, on September 16, 2025, at 8 p.m. With an ever-growing fan base and a catalog of innovative tracks, Dystinct continues to push the boundaries of rap through his distinctive rhythms and genre-fusing melodies. Attendees can expect an energetic atmosphere, driven by the artist’s unmistakable stage presence and passion for hip-hop.

Wonder Ballroom is well-known in Portland for its top-notch acoustics and intimate layout, allowing fans to connect closely with their favorite performers. Its longstanding reputation for hosting talented artists makes it the perfect stage for Dystinct’s Portland debut. From the moment he steps onstage, the venue’s classic architecture and state-of-the-art sound will amplify every lyric and beat, ensuring an unforgettable evening.

Tickets are on sale now both at the Wonder Ballroom box office and through ScoreBig. If you’re searching for an easy and transparent way to grab seats, ScoreBig’s online platform delivers no hidden fees and competitive pricing. Whether you’re a dedicated hip-hop aficionado or simply eager to see one of the genre’s rising stars, this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Shop for Dystinct tickets at Wonder Ballroom on September 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Dystinct tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.