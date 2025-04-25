Eladio Carrion at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium

Eladio Carrion (Image via ScoreBig)

Denver fans, get ready: Eladio Carrion will bring his infectious Latin trap rhythms to Fillmore Auditorium on September 20. As one of the leading voices in contemporary Latin music, Carrion has made a name for himself through top-tier collaborations, razor-sharp rap verses, and standout reggaeton hooks. His live shows deliver a kinetic blend of high-energy beats and melodic interludes, ensuring that every audience member will find themselves swept up in the music.

Tickets for this performance can be found at the Fillmore Auditorium box office or on ScoreBig, which offers tickets without tacked-on fees. Carrion’s rise has been fueled not only by his studio recordings but also by the electric energy he brings to the stage. Every concert is a celebration of culture, creativity, and fan camaraderie.

Fillmore Auditorium has earned a reputation as one of the Mile High City’s premier concert halls, featuring robust sound and a spacious layout that enables fans to dance and engage with the performers. Eladio Carrion’s distinctive style fits perfectly with Denver’s diverse music scene, which prides itself on welcoming innovative and genre-blurring artists.

Whether you’re well-versed in Carrion’s entire discography or just catching wind of his recent hits, this event is a perfect opportunity to explore the next wave of Latin music. Rally your friends, secure your seats, and prepare for a night of heart-pounding rhythms that will echo through downtown Denver. Don’t sleep on this chance to see why Eladio Carrion is taking the urban music world by storm.

Eladio Carrion tickets at Fillmore Auditorium – Colorado on September 20

