Eladio Carrion Brings Latin Trap to San Jose Civic

Eladio Carrion (Image via ScoreBig)

The Bay Area is about to feel the pulse of Latin trap when Eladio Carrion takes the stage at San Jose Civic on September 24. Celebrated for his fresh take on reggaeton and trap, Carrion has become one of the most talked-about Latin music artists. Fans can expect a showcase of chart-toppers, fan-favorite anthems, and a stage presence that has garnered him acclaim wherever he performs.

Tickets are available at the San Jose Civic box office, as well as through ScoreBig, which offers a simple, no-fee ticket-buying solution. Whether you’ve followed Carrion from his early underground releases or discovered him through viral collaborations, this show will provide a captivating look at his artistry. The synergy between the artist and the audience is always electric, making each performance a unique, high-energy affair.

San Jose Civic has a proud history of hosting marquee events and remains a top destination for live entertainment in the region. Thanks to its immersive acoustics and intimate layout, fans will be able to experience Carrion’s sound in all its intensity. From bass-driven beats to lyric-driven hooks, there will be plenty of moments to keep the crowd on its feet.

This is a golden opportunity to be a part of Latin trap’s continuing evolution. Secure your tickets, invite your crew, and gear up for a night of nonstop music and positive vibes. Don’t miss out on the unstoppable force that is Eladio Carrion when he touches down in San Jose.

Shop for Eladio Carrion tickets at San Jose Civic on September 24

