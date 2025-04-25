Eladio Carrion Heads to Orlando’s Kia Center

Orlando, prepare for an evening of fiery Latin beats when Eladio Carrion takes the stage at the Kia Center on September 12. Renowned for his seamless fusion of trap, reggaeton, and hip-hop elements, Carrion has quickly become a household name among fans of contemporary Latin music. Whether delivering rapid-fire verses or melodic hooks, he never fails to captivate with his unique style and lively performances.

Tickets are on sale now at the Kia Center box office, but you can also secure your spot through ScoreBig, a platform that makes it easy to find tickets without any hidden fees. Eladio Carrion’s rising fame is a testament to the time he’s spent refining his craft and connecting with audiences both in the U.S. and around the world. When he steps on stage, fans can expect an immersive atmosphere filled with unstoppable energy.

The Kia Center’s modern facilities and prime location in the heart of Orlando offer the perfect backdrop for a night of musical celebration. From thumping basslines to crowd sing-alongs, each moment at an Eladio Carrion concert is packed with excitement. Beyond the unforgettable music, the show provides a chance to join a larger community of fans who share a passion for cutting-edge Latin sounds.

Mark your calendars and plan to arrive early to soak in the vibe as anticipation builds. Carrion’s show is a highlight on Orlando’s late-summer event roster, and it’s poised to draw a vibrant mix of music lovers. Reserve your tickets now to experience one of Latin music’s brightest talents up close and personal. You won’t want to miss out.

