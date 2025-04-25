Eladio Carrion Hits Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy

Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy is set to welcome the chart-topping Latin trap artist Eladio Carrion on September 9. Known for his impactful lyrics and dynamic flows, Carrion has become a dominant force in the Latin music industry, bridging the gap between reggaeton, rap, and trap to create a distinct brand of urban music. His shows often draw diverse crowds ready to dance, celebrate, and immerse themselves in the sizzling energy of Latin rhythms.

Tickets for this upcoming show are on sale at the Coca-Cola Roxy box office, and you can also find them through ScoreBig, known for its simple purchasing process and zero hidden fees. From breakout hits to newly released tracks, Carrion’s repertoire offers something for every fan. Expect the evening to be punctuated by high-energy anthems that highlight his artistry and stage command.

Atlanta has established itself as a hotbed for music, playing host to top talents from around the world. Coca-Cola Roxy’s contemporary ambiance and world-class sound system make it the perfect setting for fans to experience the electrifying pulse of Latin trap. Whether you’ve been a longtime listener or are just discovering Eladio Carrion’s music, this concert will serve as an unforgettable introduction to his electrifying live act.

Round up your friends, secure your tickets, and prepare for an evening of non-stop beats and rhythmic intensity. There’s a reason Carrion has skyrocketed in popularity—his onstage presence and lyrical prowess have turned heads across the globe. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by; be a part of the action when Eladio Carrion takes over Atlanta.

Shop for Eladio Carrion tickets at Coca-Cola Roxy on September 9

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Eladio Carrion tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.